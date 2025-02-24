Teen Dies In Rollover Crash Near Davenport

A Davenport teenager is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Lincoln County early Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred at just before 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 about four miles west of Davenport when a pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Brody J. Schillinger went off the roadway, rolled several times, and eventually came to rest in the middle of the highway.

Troopers say its not known what caused the accident nor if intoxicants played a role.

The Lincoln County Record-Times reports Schillinger was a standout athlete at Davenport High School who had signed to the wrestling team at Washington State University last May.