Man Killed In Vehicle Crash Near Washtucna

A Spokane man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County on Friday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on State Route 260 a few miles south of Washtucna, when a station wagon driven by 48-year-old Brian Pedone went off the roadway and collided with the edge of an embankment.

Get our free mobile app

Pedone was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and was pronounced deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

Troopers say it isn't yet known what might have caused the accident or if impairment was a factor.