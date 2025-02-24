The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation invites nominations for the 2025 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award.

This award, established in 1975, seeks to honor a former student who has achieved professional greatness, contributed to humanity at whatever level - be it local, state, national or international - and exhibited personal integrity.

Eligible nominees must have attended the college for at least one year.

Interestingly enough, people can nominate themselves for this accolade! Even groups are eligible, provided all members of the group are WVC alumni.

A press release identifies some past recipients: NCW Libraries higher-up Barbara Walters (2019), Eastmont teacher Jaime Ramirez (2020), community stalwart Darrel Dickenson (2022), entrepreneur Dennis Carlton (2023) and clinical social worker Ricardo Escobedo (2024).

Nominates are due by March 28. They can be submitted here.

In other WVC news, graduation is right around the corner for some students. Wednesday is Graduation Application Day, according to the school's Facebook page. Students have until 1:00 p.m. to sign up in the Van Tassell Center Lounge.