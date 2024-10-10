Road trip. To Swampy’s BBQ in Kennewick.

“If at first you don't succeed, try try again”. It was early March when I decided that I needed to go try a new BBQ place in the tri-cities, Swampy's BBQ Sauce & Eatery

in Kennewick. Being the sharp, quick-witted dude that I am, I made the trip on Saturday without checking their website to see what their hours were. At that time, they were closed on Saturdays. I still found good BBQ but not at Swampy's.

Now it was time to do it again.

On Friday morning, (9/27/24) I decided I would make the drive and meet my buddy Lon Martin for lunch at Swampy's BBQ in Kennewick. The drive itself was uneventful. I got there in time and met Lon for lunch but now what do I do? I have to actually choose something.

The lunch menu for that day had three different ways I could go as far as specials. A pork burnt ends sandwich, a brisket sandwich, Or I could go with the Cuban sandwich. Well, they had me a Cuban sandwich, so I decided to give it a try.

Typically, a Cuban sandwich is made with Ham, Roasted smoked pork, Swiss cheese, dill pickle and yellow mustard. Then you put it on a Panini grill for a nice crunch.

Over the years I've had several different versions of Cuban Sandwich. Some crunchy, some not.

The Swampy's BBQ Cuban Sandwich, ($17.00.) was pretty big so I asked them to cut it in half and wrap them separately. (No way I'm finishing that whole sandwich in one sitting.) It was made with a large, soft white bread roll. Slices of smoked ham, pulled BBQ pork, Swiss cheese, Slices of dill pickle. (Cut lengthwise.) and spicy Mustard. Unfortunately, no Panini Press.

Our order was filled quickly, and my buddy Lon and I found a place to sit in the outdoor seating and dove in.

Even a half a sandwich is a big ass sandwich at Swampy's BBQ. The flavor of the ham, the pork and the Swiss cheese mixed with the pickle was great. I thought I might miss the yellow mustard, but the spicy mustard had a nice little kick so, all is forgiven. The only comment I have, and you know what it is by now, is that I think it would have been better if they had put it on a Panini press and crisped up that bread and melted that cheese.

I have no regrets.

It was money well spent, it was a great-tasting sandwich, and it also provided me with something for lunch for the next day.

The other thing I had to do before I left was get some samples to bring home so I ordered a half a pound of pork burnt ends. (Something I've never tried.) And a half pound of brisket.

Lunch was done. My buddy Lon had to go set up for a job he had to work that night, and I had to get back on the road to come home.

When I got home, I had a chance to try out the pork burnt ends, which were unbelievably good (Next time it's going to be the pork burnt ends sandwich.) and the smoked brisket which had great flavor and was sliced instead of chopped, which I prefer.

If you love BBQ, you need to try Swampy's BBQ in Kennewick.

By the way, they're open on Saturdays now and they do breakfast.

What did I do this weekend? Road trip. (will drive for food). (thequake1021.com)



