A pair of siblings, brothers Kona and Tj, are the Pets of the Week at the Wenatchee Humane Society.

These gentle, sweet one-year-old tabbies have loving hearts and tender personalities and can hopefully stay together in the right furver home.

These greyish-brown and brown tabby boys grew up in a calm, quiet home and would thrive in another peaceful environment where they can settle in at their own pace.

Kona is a little shy at first but opens up as an affectionate companion once he feels comfortable. He enjoys soft pets, cozy naps, and being close to his people, especially at bedtime.

Tj is extremely shy and tender-hearted and prefers a calm setting with soft voices, slow movement, and a safe space to retreat to while he builds trust. Both Kona & TJ are looking for a quiet home and are ready to provide companionship for years to come.

Tj & Kona at Wenatchee Humane Society

KONA & TJ

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Males

Animal ID: A0059934571, A0059934583

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.

WVHS is open for adoptions at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.