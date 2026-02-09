Maybe someone can out-pizza the Hut after all.

Why Pizza Hut Is Closing Stores

Pizza Hut is preparing to shut down hundreds of locations across the United States, and Washington state could be among the places impacted.

Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, confirmed during a Feb. 4 earnings call that 250 “underperforming” Pizza Hut restaurants will close during the first half of 2026. The move comes as part of what the company describes as a broader “marketing modernization” strategy for the brand.

Chief Financial Officer Ranjith Roy emphasized that the closures represent only a fraction of Pizza Hut’s global footprint, which includes roughly 20,000 locations worldwide.

“The 250 stores that we mentioned is a very small portion of the 20,000-unit estate that Pizza Hut has globally,” Roy said during the earnings call. “And it is the right answer for the brand as we move through the strategic review.”

How Many Pizza Hut Locations Are in Washington

While Yum! Brands has not released a list of specific locations slated for closure, Washington could see some Pizza Hut losses. The Evergreen State currently has more than 100 Pizza Hut locations, making it unlikely the state would be completely spared.

Sales Struggles vs. Yum! Brands Competitors

The announcement follows a tough quarter for the once-dominant pizza chain. Pizza Hut’s U.S. same-store sales fell 3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Yum! Brands’ earnings report. Meanwhile, other brands under the Yum! umbrella performed significantly better - Taco Bell saw a 7% sales increase during the same period.

In a statement to Restaurant Business Online, Yum! Brands said it is continuing to work with franchise owners despite the closures.

“While we don’t share specific details of franchise agreements, we are pleased to be working in partnership with our franchisees on increased efforts to deliver near-term sales while advancing long-term strategy,” the company said.

Fast-Food Closures Aren’t Just Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut isn’t alone. Multiple fast-food and fast-casual chains have announced restaurant closures heading into 2026, including Red Robin and Wendy’s, as companies respond to shifting consumer habits, rising costs, and increased competition.

For now, customers will have to wait and see which Pizza Hut locations make the cut - and which ones disappear for good.