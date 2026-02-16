Wintry Weather This Week; How Much Snow Will Fall in North Central Washington?
A shift in the recent weather pattern from relatively little snowfall will bring in a chance of rain and snow at times this week.
Monday morning, light snow was falling from Wenatchee to Ellensburg and Ephrata up into Omak. Traction tire advisories were posted on US97 Blewett Pass and over Manastash Ridge on I-82. There were no advisories on US2 Stevens Pass or I-90 Snoqualmie Pass.
Light to moderate snow is expected through the weekend in the Cascades with the possibility of a wintry mix in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. By Tuesday, winter conditions will expand into Spokane and Idaho
The Wenatchee Valley has a 20% to 30% chance of snow or a rain/snow mix this week. The snow level will drop to as low as 600 feet on Tuesday, but little accumulation is expected through Sunday.
Two Pacific storms will impact the western U.S. with heavy mountain snow, but the brunt of the impact is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California.
This Week's Forecast