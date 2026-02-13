Can Love Survive Political Differences This Valentine’s Day
Would you date or find romance with someone who viewed politics through a far different lens than yourself? How people are answering a poll on that topic in this politically fractured society is an interesting question for Valentine's Day 2026
A FOX News poll conducted last month finds a majority of people say they can find love with someone who does not agree with their politics.
60% of the voters who responded agreed, and 1 in 10 said they are already in a relationship with someone on the opposite side of the political spectrum. So the results seem encouraging.
Moreover, a summary of how different demographics feel about loving someone they oppose when it comes to politics is enlightening.
The FOX poll finds the following groups of people are the most receptive to setting politics out of their love life:
- Dads
- Moderates
- Men without a college degree
- Republicans
- White evangelical Christians
- Catholics
- independents,
- Voters 30 and under
Different politics is more of an issue for women, Democrats, and younger voters under age 30 than it is for voters over age 45, Republicans, and men in general.
Happy Valentine's Day to all of those MAGA & TDS couples. If they can do it, maybe there is hope for the rest of society to get along.
