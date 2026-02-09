About 19,000 fewer Washington residents signed up for health insurance through the state’s online marketplace this year following the loss of enhanced federal subsidies.

During open enrollment from November 1 to January 15, more than 290,000 people enrolled through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Down from 309,000 the year before. State officials had feared the drop could reach 80,000.

Exchange CEO Ingrid Ulrey says the decline could have been worse, but warns it’s still significant and could deepen as some enrollees struggle to pay higher premiums.

Individual plan premiums rose an average of 21%, and some lawfully present low-income immigrants saw monthly costs jump from about $25 to nearly $500. A recently passed federal tax and spending package bars certain noncitizens from receiving marketplace financial assistance.

State officials say Washington’s Cascade Care Savings program helped offset some losses, but caution the assistance may not be sustainable beyond this year.

Rural counties, including Okanogan and Pacific, were among the hardest hit by the loss of federal tax credits.

Final enrollment numbers are expected this spring.

