Best Bakeries in The Wenatchee Valley.

I love a good bakery, that’s why I’m in the shape I am in. I tell my girlfriend I’m only stopping to say hello to old friends but I do occasionally pick something up. There are several good bakeries to choose from and they all have something special to offer.

Let's start close by. The Sage Hills Bakery, 826 N Wenatchee Ave, has much to offer. Breakfast, sandwiches, bread, cookies, muffins, brownies, and more. I like the muffins; the strawberry mango muffin is something special. Also, check out the brownies. You will find several varieties of bread baked fresh daily.

In East Wenatchee, you will find Glaze Bakery, at 595 Grant Road. Bread, Cakes, Muffins, Donuts, and Pies, and they deliver.

It all depends on where I am traveling at the time, it just seems that there are good bakeries all over the place. Cashmere has the Sure To Rise Bakery, 115 Cottage Ave. https://suretorisebakery.com/ It started out in 1947 as Bradley Bakery. In January of 2020, the bakery welcomed its 5th owners – Joel and Debbie Lutton.

If I’m in the Tri-Cities it’s always Vinny’s Bakery in Pasco, 1107 W Lewis St. You will find a huge selection of pastries, bread, lunch specials, and more.

In Wenatchee, we also have bakeries at Win Co, and Safeway. Going to Leavenworth you will find my guilty pleasure, the Bavarian Bakery, 1330 US Rte 2. They do all kinds of Bavarian pastries but the bread is the thing. German dark rye, Whole wheat, Cinnamon, and Rasin. I find myself looking for an excuse to go to Leavenworth just so I can stop there.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Go find your own favorite bakery.

