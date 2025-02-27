Now that we have some clarity on whether or not it's legal to eat food or drink a beverage while driving, it's time to delve deeper into what snacks are actually available to you while you're on the road.

So, my go to on the road snack is peanut butter M&M's, I just love them, they're great. I used to eat chips of some sort, but they leave a salty, oily residue on your hands and that's no fun when you're driving your car, especially if it's a relatively new car. You don't want a salty greasy steering wheel.

Ohh, I've done the occasional doughnut and as horrible as it sounds, I like BBQ burritos. (Yes, there's no accounting for taste.)

But the question is, what is the most popular gas station snack in Washington?

Delish did the research and according to msn.com,

‘Popular grocery store Kroger was on a mission to determine the most popular and cost-effective gas station snack in each state. To determine its rankings, it analyzed the 25 most popular gas station snacks' search volume by state and then ranked them by popularity in the United States overall. To add some interesting context, they used Instacart to calculate the average price of each snack around the country.’

The results for the entire United States turned out to be Rice crispy treats. Now that I think of it, yeah, I like rice crispy treats. Haven't had one in a while though. The average cost $4.44. (Buy them at Costco)

The number two favorite snack on the road in the U.S. is beef jerky, very popular in states like Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, Wyoming, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

Chex Mix, taquitos, Burritos, Flaming Hot Cheetos, (Not if I'm driving.) and, of all things, Toblerone is in the top 10.

So, what is the number one road snack for Washington State? According to their research, it's rice crispy treats. (seriously, buy them at Costco)

I like snacking while I'm driving. But the one thing you definitely want to avoid?

Gas station sushi, just don't do it.

It's Official: These Are The Most Popular Gas Station Snacks In The U.S.

