Transient Jailed After Wrong-Way Pursuit In Moses Lake

A transient is behind bars in Grant County after police say he led them on a vehicle pursuit and made entry into a private residence without permission on Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 10:20 p.m. when deputies spotted a vehicle traveling the wrong way on West Valley Road near East Paxson Drive.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled, reportedly leading them on a chase that covered approximately two miles before the vehicle crashed into a cluster of trees near the intersection of Aspen Road and North Grape Drive.

Foreman says the suspect, 26-year-old Hunter Grant, then fled on foot and began trying to open the front doors of several units at a nearby apartment complex.

When he finally found one that was unlocked, Grant allegedly entered the unit in an attempt to hide from pursuing deputies, who located him inside and placed him under arrest.

Grant was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of eluding, obstruction, resisting arrest, and burglary.

Grant's lone passenger in the vehicle was detained for questioning by police and later released.