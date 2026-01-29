The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports the search for a missing Leavenworth man has ended. The body of 33-year-old David Gimlett was discovered on Thursday by the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue (CCVSAR) team combing the area where Gimlett was last seen.

Gimlett was reported missing last week after he was last seen in the 3200 block of Hansel Lane in Peshastin on foot during the evening of January 23rd.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld said deputies checked the area over the weekend and followed up on various tips, according to a news release.

Thursday, CCVSAR members returned to contact residents when a team member located the body of Gimlett in Peshastin Creek.

Reinfeld said Gimlett’s cell phone had not been active since the evening of his disappearance. The search for Gimlett included searches on the ground, by helicopter, and by deploying drones.