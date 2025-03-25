The Surprising Truth About How We Eat Chocolate Bunnies

The Surprising Truth About How We Eat Chocolate Bunnies

Photo by Dave Keefer

An easter favorite for me when I was a kid was the chocolate bunny. But the big question was always “how do I eat it”? I would experiment by starting in different places. Apparently, there are actually statistics on this. 

Photo by Dave Keefer
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One article I read said the best way to eat a chocolate bunny this Easter is by biting off the ears, pouring white milk inside, and then drinking while eating the rest of the bunny. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. 

I remember reading somewhere that 86% of people surveyed said they start with the ears. 

Photo by Dave Keefer
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I did a little asking around, one co-worker said, “Well the ears where else”. Another co-worker gave me a funny look and said, “where do you want me to start?” 

When you get the little ones wrapped foil it’s easy to experiment. You bite the ears, you bite the toes, you bite the tail, maybe you just take the whole head off. I got a solid dark chocolate bunny, and as you can see, I did a little experimenting just to make sure I knew what I was talking about. I'm doing this for you, you know.

Photo by Dave Keefer
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Last year I found a 5-pound Reese's Peanut Butter filled chocolate bunny and gave it to my girlfriend. She said that it was a little too much. This year I’ll go with the two-pound bunny.
I asked her how she starts on a chocolate bunny and she said, "the feet, that way they can't get away".

Photo by Dave Keefer
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Happy easter, Bite the bunny.

Most Popular Chocolates and Candy - Easter 2026

Pastel colors and sugary candy treats are flooding the aisles of grocery stores right now. Easter is almost here and if you need help figuring out what candy to put in the Easter baskets, DoorDash just released the top 10 Easter candies for 2026.

Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

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