The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a major change: it will no longer mail paper checks to beneficiaries. Instead, payments will only be delivered through direct deposit or the government-backed Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®.

For the millions of Americans who rely on Social Security retirement benefits, disability payments, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), this shift means faster, safer, and more reliable access to monthly funds.

Why Social Security Is Ending Paper Checks

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, electronic payments save taxpayers more than $100 million a year. The move also reduces the risk of check fraud, mail theft, and lost payments, while ensuring retirees receive their money on time, even during postal delays.

How to Keep Getting Your Social Security Benefits

If you already receive Social Security via direct deposit, you don’t need to do anything. Nearly 99% of beneficiaries are already enrolled in electronic payments.

If you are one of the few still receiving paper checks, you’ll need to switch:

Option 1: Set up direct deposit with your bank or credit union.

Option 2: Enroll in the Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®, which works like a debit card and does not require a traditional bank account.

Do so before Sept. 30, the date when the SSA will stop sending paper checks.

Will Social Security Payments Be Reduced?

No. Payments are not being cut or eliminated. The only change is the end of paper checks. Recipients will continue to receive their full benefits each month, just through a different method.

What Social Security Recipients Should Do Now

Visit SSA.gov to update your payment method.

Call the Social Security Administration for help enrolling in electronic benefits.

Make the switch before the deadline to avoid disruptions in your monthly payment.

With more than 70 million Americans relying on Social Security, the end of paper checks is a historic change. By preparing now, beneficiaries can ensure their retirement income, disability payments, or SSI benefits continue without interruption.