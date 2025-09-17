Labor Mountain Fire Expands To 5,600+ Acres, Now 7% Contained

The Labor Mountain Fire continues to expand on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Kittitas County.

The blaze, which was ignited by a lighting strike on Sept. 1 on the Cle Elum Ranger District, is now officially estimated at 5,643 acres with 7% containment.

This week, crews have remained active removing fuels, building and strengthening fire lines, and working to protect structures within and around the fire zone.

Firefighters have also installed sprinklers and hose lays in the areas of Shaser Creek, Miller Ridge, and Miller Creek in recent days.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, crews are scheduled to continue scouting the Iron Mountain area for any new fire starts and remain focused on securing the blaze's perimeter and mopping up areas where the fire has already burned on its southern edges.

Containment levels on the fire are expected to continue increasing in the days ahead, and fire managers are asking for the public to avoid areas where the fire is still actively burning, as well as obey all closures of roads, trails, campgrounds, and other sites within the National Forest. Hunters are also being asked to make certain they avoid the fire zone as well.

Nearly three dozen roads and two dozen trails remain closed due to the fire but here have been no evacuation notices issued during the fire, and officials don't expect that to change throughout the duration of the event. However, they are still cautioning residents near the blaze that worsening conditions could cause the flames to spread rapidly on short notice and to be prepared should the need for evacuation notices arise.

There are currently 226 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 12 engines; 10 water tenders; 7 helicopters; and 4 dozers.

There have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by the fire, and no injuries have been reported.