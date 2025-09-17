If the paranormal hunter in you is itching for a field trip, Prosser, Washington has just the spot: a “hill” where cars roll uphill. Stretch of lonely blacktop? Check. Supposedly haunted grain silo? Check. Creepy chalk scribbles like a kid tried to summon Pikachu from the underworld? Check. All that’s missing is your car — because apparently physics called in sick.

Here’s the deal: pull up to the bottom of this unassuming slope, shift into neutral and take your foot off the brake, and voilà — you’ll roll uphill like you’re auditioning for a low-budget X-Files reboot.

So how does it work? Aliens? Ghosts? A glitch in the Matrix? Sadly, no. The truth is less Netflix special and more high school science: optics. It’s what’s called a “magnetic hill” or “gravity hill,” where the terrain plays a trick on your eyeballs. What looks like an incline is really a decline, but the horizon and landscape team up to gaslight your brain.

Still, it’s worth the detour. The spot is at 101204 North Crosby Road, about 10 to 15 miles north of Prosser, near a grain elevator that locals whisper is haunted. And yes, someone has helpfully painted a “start line” on the pavement — because nothing says “science experiment” like spray paint and folklore.

So, pack up the kids, or your inner 13-year-old, and prepare to break the laws of physics. At least until you remember your car just rolled downhill like normal.

