Meet Atlas from Boston Dynamics. Is it cool or creepy?

I love robots. Going all the way back to Robbie the Robot in the movie “Forbidden Planet.” I don't even remember how old I was when I first saw Robbie the Robot and then he started showing up. And a few other movies and TV shows. My parents saw my fascination, and one year for Christmas I got a little Robby the robot. (I have no idea where he is now).

Engineers have been fascinated with the concept of robots also for over 100 years. Boston Dynamics has been on the bleeding edge of robot technology. Over the last several years, Tesla has decided to get into the game.

Anybody who cares about this technology has already seen the Boston dynamic videos of dancing robots and giant biped robots doing parkour. They've also been watching the development of the Tesla robot (Optimus.) which has been making good progress, but why do I need a robot to fold my clothes?

Nvidia Holds Its GTC: Artificial Intelligence Conference Getty Images loading...

In all honesty, I have to say that both of these robots creep me the hell out. I'm including links to two videos one for each of these robots, you tell me what you think. I think they're both creepy. First, let's start with Optimus.



This robot's design philosophy is pretty much anthropomorphic. Make it look as human as possible. Make it move as human as possible. One thing I see as huge potential in the designing of this robot is the possibility for prosthetics. I can't help but believe that Elon and his engineers see the potential there even though they're not talking about it.

boston dynamics boston dynamics loading...

Now let's take a look at Atlas. Please click the link below

An Electric New Era for Atlas | Boston Dynamics

It seems to me that Boston Dynamics is taking more of the “form follows function” philosophy. Yes, it's still a biped, 2 legs, two arms, one head. But there seems to be a lot more freedom in how the joints move and function. Honestly, I think this is the better design but what do I know?

The big question, from my point of view, is autonomy. How long is it going to be before these robots will actually be able to move and do the things that they do without being preprogrammed like an assembly line robot. How long will it be before they can safely interact with humans.

IFA 2023 Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Trade Fair Getty Images loading...

That's probably the most important question. Well, that and how much it costs.

Now just for fun, check this thing out. Click the link below.

This is one of the most advanced humanoid robots in the world | Watch (msn.com)

Now you tell me that thing doesn't make you nervous.

An Electric New Era for Atlas | Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics' New Humanoid Robot Is Freaking People Out (msn.com)

An Electric New Era for Atlas | Boston Dynamics

Robotics competition Gallery Credit: Sedalia School DIstrict 200