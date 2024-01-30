Is this a heart attack shaped like a burger? 

There's been a little bit of confusion about this product. Are they doing it? Are they not doing it? Well, apparently, they're doing it, but not necessarily in East Wenatchee.

What I'm writing about is the Burger King Candied Bacon Whopper. And the reason there is a big question mark. It's happening at “participating stores across the United States”. And that raises the question, is our Burger King in East Wenatchee a participating restaurant?

BK.com BK.com loading...

Well, because I care, I am going to go find out when it's lunchtime. As I'm writing this, I'm still thinking about it, wondering if I should do it. (I mean, it's not like I need to eat another burger.) but I'm doing this for you because I care.

All the questions started over the weekend as people were hinting that they heard about this new candied bacon Whopper from Burger King. But at the time, Burger King wasn't talking about it at all. They were hinting that something new was coming. They weren't going to tell us what it was.

There were hints on their website, but people were tweeting about it. But there was no confirmation. Now we have confirmation according to the focus.com,

“On Monday, Burger King released the Bacon Candied Whopper at participating stores across the States.

It’s described as a classic Whopper flame-grilled beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce, and sesame seed bun. Inside, customers can expect crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, sweet bacon jam, and brown sugar candied bacon. The new burger is classed as a limited edition and will only be available as long as stock lasts.”

UK In Sixth Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown Getty Images loading...

Now I'm asking myself since it's a limited time offer. Will I make it to Burger King in time to try one out today?

I will be back to update this article. I hope there will be photos and I will tell you what I found.

Two hours later.

Photo by dave keefer Photo by dave keefer loading...

Well, I made my trip to Burger King and “there is no joy in Mudville”. Yes, I'm a little bummed out they did not have the candied Bacon Whopper today; however, they say they will have it on February 1st. So, I will update you then.

Photo by dave keefer Photo by dave keefer loading...

Right now, I'm eating my classic crispy chicken sandwich.

Photo by dave keefer Photo by dave keefer loading...

I think I need some BBQ sauce.

LOOK: Highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Boise, according to Yelp Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in Boise using data from Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker