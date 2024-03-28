Chocolate Bunny? Why yes, thank you. 

Chocolate bunnies are fun no matter how old you are. It fun to try to decide where to start eating from, top or bottom? Nose or tail? My girlfriend likes to bite the feet off first “so they can’t get away”.

Over the last few years, I have made it a tradition to buy her a Chocolate bunny every week leading up to easter. The Nestles crunch bunny, the dark chocolate bunny, the Reese’s PeanutButter bunny, Solid chocolate bunnies, hollow chocolate bunnies, you name it. My favorite was a couple years ago when Costco was selling the Reese’s 5 LB. Chocolate peanut butter Bunny. I thought it was hilarious. She said it took her a couple months to finish it off.

So, you may or may not know that Cadbury has a contest where they have a different Easter Bunny each year. (but not really a bunny) Each year a new Bunny is selected, Pet owners submit their pets. Then Cadbury sets up a kind of bracket and people are invited to vote, and this year the Bunny is.... Louie the raccoon. (Yes, really.) No. I can't imagine anybody in the Pacific Northwest having a raccoon for a pet, but Louie is the winner.

Louie is a rescue. He's two years old and was adopted by Jamie back in 2021 when it was decided he was unable to live in the wild. According to upi.com,

“Louie follows in the footsteps of previous Cadbury Bunnies including Crash the Rescue Cat, Annie Rose the Therapy Dog, Betty the Frog, Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound and Henri the English Bulldog.”

I think we need a Cadbury chocolate raccoon.

Maybe nestles crunch style.

