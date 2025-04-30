I love a good spicy chicken sandwich, so much so that I've been doing research here in the Wenatchee. Really to try to find the best 1 and so far, KFC has topped the list, but something new has been added at Wendy's.

According to msn.com,

‘Wendy's has introduced a new menu item with Southern flair: the Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich.

The New Orleans-inspired sandwich builds on Wendy's classic spicy chicken filet, topping it with Cajun-seasoned crispy onions, tangy pickles, spicy mustard sauce, and lettuce "for a little attitude and a lotta kick." The Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich debuted this week and is available nationwide for a limited time.’

Well, you know what I had to do? I had to go try it. So last week, on my way home from work, I stopped at Wendy's to try out the Cajun Crunch chicken sandwich. Here's what I found out.

Right off the bat, I have to say that the flavor was quite good. I like the crunchy onion strips, The Spicy mustard sauce was fun, Had a little zip to it. The only downside to the sandwich is the chicken itself. As of today, nobody can touch the KFC spicy chicken sandwich for having the best hunk of chicken on a bun. The other item that Wendy's is rolling out along with the sandwich is the Tangerine Twist Lemonade, which sounds lovely, but I did not try it.

I have to say there's a few spicy chicken sandwiches I have not had a chance to try yet just because they aren't located in Wenatchee. I really want to try out Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich and if I'm not mistaken, Chick-fil-A has a spicy chicken sandwich as well. I haven't tried either of them yet, but they are definitely on my list the next time I travel outside of Wenatchee.

