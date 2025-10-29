There's something kind of scary going on right now, especially if you're younger. Cancer rates seem to be going up in ages from 20 to 40. Researchers are perplexed about the trend, but there are some things that you can do to help yourself.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘A growing body of research, however, has examined how lifestyle choices and environmental exposures contribute to the disease. Those factors, unlike genetics, can be controlled to some degree.’

Here in the US, about 40% of all cancer cases show some risk factors that you can mitigate.

First off, you need to know your family history and find out if your family tree is predisposed to certain types of cancers. The next thing is to realize that you can't control your family history, but you can control the way you live.

There are things you can do to help.

Family history is a big factor in breast cancer, but there are other factors, like obesity, alcohol consumption, and smoking that can increase your risk.

The American Cancer Society has several recommendations that will help you to reduce the risk of cancer. The earlier in life you implement these suggestions, the better your odds are.

Have a good diet.

That means a balanced diet with vegetables, whole fruit, and whole grains. Reduce your intake of red and processed meats. Avoid sugary drinks like soda, and ultra processed foods.

Have some kind of regular physical activity.

If you can limit or eliminate alcohol consumption.

One troubling statistic is the increase in colorectal cancer. Many cases don't include any of these risk factors. Otherwise healthy patients are still at risk. Researchers believe that this could be pointing towards environmental Exposures, but right now there's no definitive research pointing in that direction.

Continued exposure to chemicals and plastics could be a contributing factor, but research is still continuing, and there's no definitive answer yet.

The main thing is, just be aware. Pay attention to certain symptoms that you might find 1st. Like bleeding, bruising, abnormal lumps and bumps that won't go away or get worse overtime.

That's a warning sign that you need to visit your doctor.

