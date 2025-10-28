Residents in the Icicle Road area will experience a planned water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Outage Details and Impacted Area

Get our free mobile app

The Leavenworth Echo reports the extended outage is planned for neighborhoods along Icicle Road, from the Icicle Road Bridge to East Leavenworth Road, as part of the Icicle Road Transmission Main Project.

Purpose of the Icicle Road Transmission Main Project

According to the City of Leavenworth, the shutdown involves closing two valves critical for connecting the new main. The ongoing Icicle Road Transmission Main Project aims to increase the capacity of the water distribution system, providing greater water pressure during peak flow and increasing the availability of flow in the event of a fire.

Timeline and Construction Route

The work involves installing a new and larger water main between the groundwater well site on Icicle Road and the roundabout with US-2, and from the roundabout to the US-2 and Mill Street intersection.