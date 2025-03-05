The best small town for your retirement in Washington state.

I'm not sure that retirement is ever something that I personally looked forward to. I know my father did. But it seemed to me that even during his retirement he worked just as hard but stayed home doing it. Honestly, I think my father liked working and exercising his mind in his retirement, he got to choose the jobs that he wanted to do. and it kept him busy. That's why, even when he retired from Boeing, he continued to work as a freelance engineer.

Honestly, I'm not sure that I'm built the same way. I find it very easy to waste an entire day doing nothing but reading, listening to music and watching TV. I enjoy the work that I do, but I'm very grateful for the weekend when it comes.

Happy couple laying on floor of new house Paul Bradbury loading...

I don't really see retirement in my future. I guess it could happen, and if I were to retire would I stay where I am now or would I move to another location?

I know it's a cliche, but a lot of people seem to retire in Florida and like it. I'm not sure Florida is for me though.

If you were to retire, would you retire where you are now or would you move to a new location?

According to msn.com,

‘A 2024 analysis of Census Bureau data by HireAHelper found that in 2023, more than 338,000 Americans relocated upon retirement, the highest number in three years. Though some are heading to urban centers like San Antonio and Miami, others are drawn to smaller towns and cities.’

So, if the idea is to move to a small quiet town and retire. We do have a few suggestions for various parts of the country. There are a lot more choices than what we've listed here, but these are a few that I thought might be interesting.

Adventurous senior couple taking travel selfie at Giglio Island ViewApart loading...

Soldotna Alaska:

- Population: 4,394

- Homeowners: 57% of the population

- Renters: 43% of the population

- Median household income: $67,365

I know a little bit about Soldotna. It's on the Kenai Peninsula. I actually went on tour with a singer from Soldotna. They seemed very nice. I don't know that I would be able to tolerate the weather. Even though it's on a peninsula, I'm told the winters are pretty mild, but that might be by Alaskan standards. the winters might still be harsh, at least by my standards.

Carmel-by-the-Sea California:

- Population: 3,239

- Homeowners: 57% of the population

- Renters: 43% of the population

- Median household income: $126,406

This is a beautiful town whose claim to fame other than being near Monterey also has the distinction of having had Clint Eastwood as their mayor for many years. It might be cool to retire and hang out with Clint at the coffee shop.

Senior couple walking together by a lake monkeybusinessimages loading...

Sun Valley Idaho:

- Population: 1,383

- Homeowners: 93% of the population

- Renters: 7% of the population

- Median household income: $67,386

We have all heard of Sun Valley, ID. And if I were a skier, I would be very excited to retire there. Keep in mind though, that even though the median household income is $67,386. Finding a house in Sun Valley might be very difficult.

Conrad Montana:

- Population: 2,640

- Homeowners: 66% of the population

- Renters: 34% of the population

- Median household income: $49,135

I know nothing about Conrad Montana although it seems to me that it might be very affordable to live there. Again, this would be a situation where the winters might be a little too harsh for my personal taste.

Low angle portrait of a mature couple standing in front of their recently sold home Thinkstock loading...

Sandia Height New Mexico:

- Population: 3,205

- Homeowners: 96% of the population

- Renters: 4% of the population

- Median household income: $151,991

I have never been anywhere in New Mexico, although it would be fun to take a trip there. Both of my sisters have gone and traveled around New Mexico extensively. They love the climate; they love the people and the food.

Harbor Oregon:

- Population: 2,003

- Homeowners: 75% of the population

- Renters: 25% of the population

- Median household income: $46,528

So, I've done a little research on this community because I have never been there. I know nothing about them, but they are on the southern end of the state near the Oregon coast. It's a very small unincorporated town and it's very nearby the Oregon Redwoods. I have to say that this looks like a place that would be nice to retire in. Moderate climate near the coast, near the redwoods, I could really enjoy this.

Grandparents and kids cycling on forest trail, California monkeybusinessimages loading...

Clyde Hill Washington:

- Population: 3,108

- Homeowners: 93% of the population

- Renters: 7% of the population

- Median household income: $250,001

I must confess I've never been to Clyde Hill but considering that it's just east of Seattle near Lake Washington. It might be a great place to retire if you have the money. Imagine the cost of a home in that neighborhood. The positive part is of course you would be close to big city amenities. Is this really the best small town in Washington to retire to?

To sum it all up, there are some cool places out there to retire to if you have the money and have the ability to drop everything and move. I like it here, I don't think I'm retiring anytime soon, and if I do retire, I'm not moving.

The best small town for retirees in your state, acccording to 2024 data

2024 Study: A Look at the Biggest Wave of Retiree Moves in Three Years - Moving Advice from HireAHelper

2024 Best Places to Retire in America - Niche



8 Places That Might Be Better for Retirement Than Montana Whether you live in Montana already or not, when looking for a place to retire, Wallet Hub has found 8 states that rank better than Montana. Take a look at why they might be better than the Big Sky State for your golden years. (Source: Wallet Hub) Gallery Credit: Ashley





Things That Make Grand Junction Colorado A Great Retirement Destination When you're looking for a great place to retire, Grand Junction checks a lot of boxes. Scroll on for a closer look at what makes Grand Junction, Colorado such an attractive retirement destination. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews



