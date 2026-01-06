So, you're wrapping up your regular trip to Costco. You found everything you need, and now you're in line and something strange might be happening. Costco is making a change that is affecting Costco shoppers in the checkout line, and they've been phasing it in for several months, have you noticed?

According to msn.com,

‘The next time you’re standing in line at Costco, something subtle—but important—may already be happening. While you’re inching forward with a cart full of bulk buys, an employee could be scanning your items before you ever reach the register. By the time you arrive at the cashier, your total is ready. You pay, you go, and the line keeps moving.’

This process has been going on in the Wenatchee Costco for months now, and I never really noticed. I just thought that they were being exceptionally helpful. I didn't know that this was a major corporate push.

What is happening?

My particular routine is to go to Costco every Sunday morning after breakfast. My youngest son and I go in usually around 9:30am, breezing through the store. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes maximum and then we go to the self-checkout line.

When I get to the self-checkout stand, 9 times out of 10 there is a very helpful Costco employee (who knows me by name by the way). They take a portable scanner, scan everything in the cart, and then say “ok, you're ready to go.” I go through the final steps to pay, scan my credit card, and I'm on my way. It makes checking out at Costco a breeze.

What I had not realized is that the company is doing this not just in the self-checkout area, but in the regular checkout lines as well and it's a companywide policy.

Costco CEO Ron Vachris Says, “It’s speeding up the checkout process by allowing our employees to scan transactions while the member is still in line,”

Is this better than a $1.50 hot dog?

I have always enjoyed going to Costco, and not just because they'll sell me a hot dog and a beverage for $1.50 (They have cookies and sandwiches too). Another new thing that Costco is doing that I really appreciate is early access for executive card holders. Being able to get into the store an hour earlier and avoid some of the rush, I love it.

There are a few things that have Costco customers a little bugged, like requiring them to scan your membership card before you walk in the store. I see that as a small price to pay for early access to what they offer.

There are always pluses and minuses to any place where you go shopping. I just think that Costco's pluses far outweigh the minuses.

What do you think?



