A vital, non-profit affordable housing option in Wenatchee could be forced to close if a $250,000 fundraising goal can't be met by September.

Garden Terrace Senior Living on Emerson Street in Wenatchee issued a news release explaining the facility suffered roof damage as a result of severe weather and the building's aging conditions. Five apartment units suffered heavy damage, according to Garden Terrace officials.

Replacement for the 7,000 square foot roof will total $400,000. While insurance is covering repairs to the five damaged apartment units, the roof repairs must be funded or Garden Terrace will possibly lose insurance coverage.

Rad Miller, Board President of the 501 (c)3 charitable non-profit calls the situation "the biggest and most urgent challenge our organization has faced in our long history. We recently learned that if we don't secure this critical funding by September, we could lose our ability to be insured and be forced to close our doors." Miller said time is running out and "I don't know where else our seniors can go"

Garden Terrace has 146 apartments with 86 subsidized by the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. To qualify, seniors 62 and older must have an income at 20% or less than the median U.S. income. Waiting lists for about 100 seniors run six months for a studio apartment and up to three years to get a one-bedroom unit.

Chelan County Commissioners voted to provide $150,000 to help Garden Terrace but the charitable non-profit 501 (c)3 is now asking for community support for the remaining $250,000 by September.

A Replace-R-Roof Capital Campaign is underway to raise the funding for roof repairs and secure insurance coverage before the winter season.

To learn more, Garden Terrace has set up a website page with more information and a donation form

