One of the best things about going to Costco (other than the $1.50 hot dog and drink) is that you can cruise the aisles for free food samples. You get a chance to taste a lot of different things and then you go get the $1.50 hot dog with the drink and that's lunch.

But there is one rule you may not know.

One new rule about free samples at Costco Is in effect right now.

According to msn.com,

‘But while Costco doesn’t necessarily limit the number of free samples you can have, it does have one very strict rule in the context of giving out free food.

Costco will not give samples to children without an adult present – period. And the logic there makes sense.’

Costco has no specific rule that keeps an adult from having as many free samples as they want, although the courteous thing to do is to take your sample and move on. But the one rule they do have, there are no free samples for a child unless a parent is present.

If a child steps up and asks for a free sample and it's obvious that they're parent is halfway down the aisle putting something in their cart the employee will politely but firmly say that the child needs to bring their parent over before they can get a free sample.

The idea is when a child is by themselves asking for a free sample, you have no idea if the child has any kind of food allergy. In this day and age, that is a serious question that needs to be answered.

Costco just can't take the risk, and I don't blame them.

