“Discover” WA. State Parks, park for free on these days in 2025
It's a new year and if you have a family, you need to be thinking about what you are going to do with the family. So, in this new year get out and see more of Washington state. (there's a lot of Washington state to see.)
When you combine the Washington State Parks Department, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources. You wind up with millions of acres of public lands in Washington state that you can visit and share with your family.
Bogachiel State Park
One way to make that happen and save a little money is by getting a discover pass. There are 144 state parks in Washington.
According to discoverpass.wa.gov,
‘The Discover Pass is more than just a parking pass – it’s your annual ticket to unlimited access to millions of acres of state managed lands across Washington state. When you buy a Discover Pass, you are helping Washington State Parks, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife preserve and conserve public lands for future generations to come.
Deception Pass State Park
The great thing about the Discover Pass is that it's so inexpensive. Your annual pass is only $35. The one-day pass is $11.50. Do the math, the annual pass is the way to go.
Now on top of that there are several days in 2025 where you don't need a Discover pass at all, 12 days and all.
One thing to keep in mind is you don't need a Discover pass to just drive through the parks and look around. If you're going to park your vehicle and get out and look around, yes, you've got to have that Discover pass. You won't need a Discover pass for a trailer or for any recreational vehicles you might be Bringing though.
Daroga State Park
according to my edmundsnews.com.
‘The 2025 Discover Pass free days are:
- Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes
- Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Junior Day
- Sunday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
- Wednesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 112th Birthday
Fort Casey Historical State Park
- Tuesday, April 22 – Earth Day
- Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 – Free Fishing Weekend
- Thursday, June 19 – Juneteenth
- Saturday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s Birthday
Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park
- Saturday, Sept. 27 – National Public Lands Day
- Friday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day’
My coworker down the hallway, John, loves to take his family camping and I know for a fact that he will be getting his Discover pass right away and is already marking these days on his calendar when he doesn't need one. You can even use your discover pass in Wenatchee and Chelan.
Lake Wenatchee State Park
Learn more about our state and National Park system in Washington and use a discover pass.
