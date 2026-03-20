The Entiat School District has announced Bill Eagle will succeed Greg Whitmore as superintendent, effective July 1st. Eagle is a longtime area educator and a former interim superintendent for Wenatchee Schools.

Bill Eagle to lead Entiat Schools/ Wenatchee School District Bill Eagle to lead Entiat Schools/ Wenatchee School District loading...

He is currently Executive Director with the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) overseeing Migrant Education, School Improvement, Student Success and Learning, TPEP and eVAL programs for 30 regional school districts

Greg Whitmore Retires After Lengthy Career

Gre Whitmore Entiat School District Superintendent Gre Whitmore Entiat School District Superintendent loading...

Whitmore took the helm at Entiat Schools in 2022 and is retiring from more than 35 years in education on June 30.

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10 of the Best School Districts in Washington State Revealed School is back in session, here are 10 of the highest-rated school districts in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals