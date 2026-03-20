Eagle Flies At Entiat Schools
The Entiat School District has announced Bill Eagle will succeed Greg Whitmore as superintendent, effective July 1st. Eagle is a longtime area educator and a former interim superintendent for Wenatchee Schools.
He is currently Executive Director with the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) overseeing Migrant Education, School Improvement, Student Success and Learning, TPEP and eVAL programs for 30 regional school districts
Greg Whitmore Retires After Lengthy Career
Whitmore took the helm at Entiat Schools in 2022 and is retiring from more than 35 years in education on June 30.
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