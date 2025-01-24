AI costs less in WA than almost anywhere else in the USA
Artificial intelligence. I'm sitting around trying to calculate the cost of the creation of artificial intelligence and I'm not sure I can. The numbers are just too big. Billions of dollars in research, Billions of dollars on infrastructure.
Think about it this way, how much does it cost to actually run an AI?
How much electricity does an AI use every time you ask it a question, or give it a job to do?
According to paylesspower.com,
‘While we often focus on the benefits of these tools, it’s important to consider the energy consumption and financial costs that come with each AI prompt.’
An AI prompt is a question, command, or statement that you input into an AI model to get a response or action, and each one of those “prompts” Cost money. In this case, all we're going to look at is the electricity used for each one of these “prompts.”
Each AI system draws a certain amount of electricity during operation and depending on what part of the USA you're in; it is going to dramatically impact the cost of operating your AI system.
Let's take a look.
Some AI systems are more efficient than others, in fact I was surprised to find Grammarly is an AI based system. I use Grammarly all the time. I'm using Grammarly right now. I had no idea that AI was involved. It turns out that of all the AI systems I've looked at, Grammarly is actually the most energy efficient system out there. On the opposite end of the spectrum is MidJourney (I don't even know what that is.) OK, I looked it up using another AI. MidJourney is an AI image generation system. I think that explains why it's power hungry.
Hawaii seems to be the most expensive state in terms of electricity use for AI, That's approximately $53.57 annually for average AI use. From there you have California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Alaska.
On the other end of the spectrum, you have Louisiana as the least expensive location in terms of electricity use for AI, about $14.44 annually for average use. Also, on that end of the list you have Utah, Washington, Idaho and Nebraska.
Honestly, I don't see myself getting much deeper into the use of AI beyond My use of Grammarly.
Cost of an AI Prompt - Payless Power
