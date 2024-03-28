Don’t mind me… I’m just here for the spicy nuggets.

Let's talk about Nuggets. Spicy chicken Nuggets, to be exact from our friends at Mickey D's. They brought them back on Monday (3/25) and I was there. Here is the thing, I am pretty much ready for anything spicy.

My favorite spicy chicken sandwich comes from KFC. My favorite spicy Nuggets comes from Mickey D's. Look, I know Wendy's are good too, but Wendy's doesn't have the hot mustard sauce that McDonald's has and that's a deal breaker.

For me, the experience is where it’s at because I pull up, I order my Nuggets with the hot mustard sauce. (You have got to remember to do that.) Then when I get them in the car and in just seconds the whole car smells like spicy chicken Nuggets. It's wonderful. (i think I have a great idea for a car air freshener)

It's not so spicy that it corrodes the insides of my nostrils, it's just that right amount of spicy so I can anticipate shoving them in my pie hole (or nugget hole) when I get back to work.

A while back Wendy's did a great commercial about their chicken sandwich, but it makes me think of chicken Nuggets as well. “Parts is parts.” Well, that's kind of the response I get when people ask me why I eat chicken Nuggets. I say, look, I realized that chickens don't have Nuggets. You must take the chicken and “Nuggetize”. It's kind of the same way that fish don't have sticks, but you can go to the store and buy fish sticks. (same process different critter).

So, the big question is, how many times am I going to have spicy chicken Nuggets from Mickey D's this week for lunch? And my honest answer is I don't know. I do know that KFC has that great spicy chicken sandwich. I could go that route tomorrow. Maybe, this week is just all spicy chicken.

Mmmm, spicy.

