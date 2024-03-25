What did I do this weekend? Road trip. (will drive for food).

I'm willing to drive just about anywhere, (within reason.) To get some BBQ. On Tuesday, I heard a new BBQ place opened in the tri-cities. I got all excited. They were having a grand opening on Friday, but I couldn't go, I'm working. (Plus, I had to go to a movie.) so then. I decided, why not go on Saturday. I'll call up my buddy Lon. We'll go have some lunch at this new BBQ place.

Then I give Lon a call to find out if he can meet me for lunch on Saturday he says “no, I gotta work”. I said "that's OK, I'll go, I'll get something and bring it to you at work."

By Thursday I have made all my plans. I'm going to get up early. I'm going to get in the car, drive to the tri-cities, check out this BBQ place in Kennewick and hang out with Lon.

Saturday, I'm on my way.

I arrived in Kennewick; I use my NAV and I find the BBQ Place, it's 11:00am, the parking lot is empty. Lo and behold, they are closed. Now any normal person probably would have looked up the hours, but ohh no, not me. I figured if they're having a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, they must be open on Saturday, right?

No, not so much. It turns out that they are only open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (I would have known this if I had searched deeper into the web) Which means unless I take a day off from work, I'm not going to get to taste their BBQ.

Now you may be asking yourself, what kind of guy drives hundreds of miles to go eat at a place that he hasn't even checked to see if they're open.

Yeah, I'm that guy.

So here I am in Kennewick. I'm hungry. I want some BBQ. Where do I go? The best place for me to go Is Porters real BBQ. This is the place that Guy Fieri said was a top pick on his Diners, Drive-ins and Dives show. Click the link below to see more.

I ordered the stuffed baked potato with brisket and all the trimmings.

It was wonderful. When it was time to go, I had to order something for Lon so, I got him some brisket. And then I got a bunch of stuff to take home with me. I wound up spending way too much money. But I'm gonna be very, very happy when it's dinner time tomorrow.

On my way there, I decided I should top off the battery. The NAV says I should find one at Kohl's in Kennewick when I get there, they don't work. I call the help line number, they don't answer. (This is the reason why some people are afraid of electric cars.)

Undaunted, I found another location and, it doesn't work either. The same company owns both charging stations. (Believe it or not, an oil company.) One more time I give it a try and I hit pay dirt. Fred Meyer in Kennewick has two charging facilities, one for Tesla and one for the rest of us and these works great.

The event my buddy Lon is at is going great guns, and he's very happy for the brisket, we hang out for a while and then it's time for me to head home.

The trip home was uneventful, although I decided to go home the long way. By way of Yakima over Manashtash Ridge through Ellensburg over Blewett pass and back home.

Was it a long drive? Ohh, yes. Was it worth the trip? To eat some barbecue and see my buddy, Lon? Absolutely. And it gives me a nice story to tell.

Find the time to take a road trip for no reason.







