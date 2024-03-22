Costco wants you to go on a treasure hunt. Especially online.

Every Sunday I have breakfast with my girlfriend and then we go to Costco just before it opens. For me, it's the best time to go because it's not too busy. It's easy to park. I can get in; I can get out. It's awesome. The only time I don't go is if I'm out of town.

There are a few things I know I'm always going to get on a weekly basis. And then I just like to cruise through the store and see what I can see. I always wind up walking out with more than I planned to get. And I guess that's the master plan of Costco.

It's that 30-minute treasure hunt, as I walk around. It can be especially fun at Christmas time. Last year I bought my granddaughter the in-home axe throwing kit. I had second thoughts. I asked myself, “what am I thinking?” and then she unwrapped it, and she thought it was awesome. (No, they don't use it in the house.)

What I did not realize was that treasure hunt also applies to costco.com.

According to msn.com,

“In recent months, however, Costco has extended the treasure hunt to its website where it has made some interesting sales, according to former CFO Richard Galanti.”

Former CFO Richard Galanti said in the first quarter earnings call,

"We sold a Babe Ruth autographed index card for $20,000. And in addition to eGift cards on everything from restaurants to golf to airlines, we just, in the last couple of weeks, launched a Disney eGift card valued at $250 for $224.99. And for you, last-minute shoppers out there, there's a Mickey Mantle autographed 1951 rookie card in nearly perfect condition, and it's on sale online for $250,000,"

Another thing you might have found online is gold bars. Yes, they sold gold bars online. Galanti said they sold over $100 million worth of gold bars that quarter. Look, I'm just thrilled they're still doing the Dollar 50 hot Dog and a soda. I don't know what I'm going to do if that goes away. (probably weep bitterly)

The latest thing is cinnamon rolls. The bakery is making cinnamon rolls. They put them in a box. You get 6 to a box They're really good with just a touch of orange. I know it sounds a little goofy, but believe me, it works.

Oh Costco. Why do you haunt my dreams?

