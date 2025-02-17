Where are the most expensive ski resorts in WA state?

I started skiing when I was in junior high and continued through high school. I even did a little skiing while I was in college at Central. The ironic part of this whole thing is now that I live in Wenatchee and I'm only minutes from one of the better skiing areas in the entire state, (Mission Ridge). I don't ski anymore, I did try snowboarding once, it was a disaster. I learned later I should have kept trying for at least another two or three trips. Then I would have gotten the hang of it.

When I was skiing my older brother would take me once in a while, (not often) to Crystal Mountain. He had a timeshare up there; it was a lot of fun, and it was nice to ski someplace besides Snoqualmie Pass.

I was thinking about this the other day, and I started to wonder what is the most expensive place to ski in Washington state.

Here's what I found out.

First off, before I start throwing numbers at you, I just want to let you know that we're not going to be looking at the expense of eating or lodging at a specific resort. All we're going to look at is the lift ticket prices for the year 2023 and we're going to look at every skiing location that I could find in Washington state, not just the big ones. It will only be looking at the adult season and day passes. Our focus will be on season passes as opposed to day passes.

Here we go, break out the checkbook. Data from parksandtrips.com 2023

SEASON PASS WEEKDAY PASS

Number 10, Mission Ridge 629.00 99.00

Number 9, 49 Degrees North 659.00 79.00

Number 8, Bluewood 699.00 59.00

Number 7, Alpental 799.00 89.00

Number 6, The Summit

at Snowqualmie 799.00 83.00

Number 5, White Pass 839.00 85.00

Number 4, Mt. Spokane Ski &

Snowboard Park 849.00 60.00

Number 3, Stevens Pass Resort 949.00 120.00

Number 2, Mt. Baker 1102.40 91.20

Number 1, Crystal Mountain 1699.00 149.00

Every avid skier knows the most economical way to ski or snowboard. is with the seasons pass. That's because they ski constantly. I have friends in the Wenatchee area that regularly ski Mission Ridge at least once a week.

I had one opportunity to ski Mount Baker for a 4-day weekend and it was a glorious experience. So much terrain, so much fun. Except for the whiteout snowstorm that occurred on the Saturday afternoon while I was up there.

But one thing is clear, whether you're using a season pass or a day pass, Crystal Mountain is the most expensive place to ski or snowboard in Washington state.

