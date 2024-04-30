What was your very first car and how did you get it?

I got my driver's license when I was 16 years old. I remember my brother and sisters were totally upset because they had to wait until they were 18. (it's good to be the youngest)

I have to admit, like every teenager at the time, I drove like an idiot. I was the youngest of four children, so I guess my parents figured, “hey, we can lose 1.” Also, I found out later that my dad was kind of a wild child in his youth. So, I guess the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree. Over the years, I've finally gotten my driving under control, basically by just using Cruise Control whenever I can. If my foot is on the accelerator, I'm going to go too fast.

So back to my first car. When I got my license, I would drive my dad's station wagon, an old Ford Galaxy, I think in 1964. And then later, I drove my mom's car, which was a 1965 Plymouth Barracuda. (Don't get excited, it was a slant 6 with three on the tree.)

But the very first car I owned was given to me by my Aunt Jesse. It was a red 1964 Chevy Corvair. (yes unsafe at any speed) I loved that car, It lasted about a year before I blew up the motor. Check out the video, it's pretty funny.

So, what was your first car? You'll be interested to know that, depending on what state you lived in at the time, might have dictated the car you bought. Assurance.com did a survey around the nation and they came up with some very interesting statistics,

according to assurance.com,

“Ford claims dominance in 19 states, securing its status as America’s preferred first car. Its stronghold stretches from Alabama to Washington, with a particularly strong following in the heartland of the Midwest.

Chevrolet closely trails, taking the lead in 17 states. Its influence reaches far and wide, from Florida to New York, earning the loyalty of drivers in states like Kentucky, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania with broad appeal.”

Some other interesting stats showed up. For instance, over 51% of people polled said that a sedan was their first car. 43% said that their first car was gifted to them. (like me) and 33.6% said that they paid cash for their first car.

This is a good one. The average price of a car for Gen. Z is going to be $8000 more than when a “baby boomer” bought their car. 88% of American first car owners went with a used vehicle. 52% of Americans said that price was the main reason for buying the car that they bought.

I still think about and miss the first car that I ever owned but I don't think I'm going to get one in and restore it. At this point in my life, that sounds too much like work.

