OK, it's official as of today. (Friday, 11/7/2025) Flights in and out of SeaTac Airport will be officially impacted by the government shutdown. 40 of the busiest airports in the United States are being impacted.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘The Federal Aviation Administration is forcing airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports across the nation to reduce pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown and ensure that flying remains safe.
The cuts will start to take effect on Friday. Travelers should check with their airlines to see if their flight has been cut. Here is a list of airports affected’
A 10% reduction in flights in and out of SeaTac Airport would represent the loss of about 8114 seats.
At this point, if you have tickets to fly in or out of SeaTac Airport in the next three to five weeks, you're going to have to contact your carrier and make sure that you still have a seat. If you're part of that 10%, that's getting bumped, remember; you are entitled to a refund regardless of the reason that your flight is cancelled. There's no requirement that you accept an alternate booking or travel voucher.
If you have a problem getting a refund, you can contact the Department of Transportation and file a complaint.
Another thing to be concerned about is that not only is SeaTac Airport impacted, but 39 other airports are impacted as well. So if you're flying out of SeaTac to one of the other 39 airports, it just compounds the problem.
Here is a list of all airports impacted.
Anchorage International in Alaska
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia
Boston Logan International in Massachusetts
Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland
Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Ohio
Dallas Love Field in Texas
Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia
Denver International in Colorado
Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan
Newark Liberty International in New Jersey
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida
Honolulu International in Hawaii
Houston Hobby in Texas
Washington Dulles International in Virginia
George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas
Indianapolis International in Indiana
John F. Kennedy International in New York
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
Los Angeles International in California
LaGuardia Airport in New York
Orlando International in Florida
Chicago Midway International in Illinois
Memphis International in Tennessee
Miami International in Florida
Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota
Oakland International in California
Ontario International in California
Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois
Portland International in Oregon
Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania
Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona
San Diego International in California
Louisville International in Kentucky
Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington
San Francisco International in California
Salt Lake City International in Utah
Teterboro in New Jersey
Tampa International in Florida
