UPDATE: Election Results In Chelan And Douglas County

The latest results from Chelan and Douglas County election returns show Caroline Siderius will win the seat of outgoing Director Martin Barron on the Wenatchee School Board, and incumbent Eastmont School Board member Jason Heinz has won re-election.

Paul Harrison has defeated Nikki Darling in the open race for East Wenatchee City Council, and the property tax levy lid lift request to support parks and recreation services for Eastmont Metropolitan Park District is failing.

The race for Douglas County Port Commission shows current Commissioner Jim Huffman leading challenger Mike Mackey.  Chelan County Port Commissioner Donn Etherington was unopposed in Tuesday's election.

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Here are the latest results in the key contested races in Chelan and Douglas County as of Wednesday afternoon:

Wenatchee School District School Board Director District #5 At-Large

Caroline Siderius    62.7%
David Elwood          37.3%

Eastmont School District School Board Director District No. 3

Jason Heinz            54.6%
Kirsten Larsen         45.4%

CITY OF EAST WENATCHEE Council Position 3

Paul Harrison           67.8%
Nikki Darling            32.2%

DOUGLAS COUNTY PORT DISTRICT Commissioner District No. 1     

Jim Huffman   56.3%

Mike Mackey   43.7%                                                                                                                                                             

EASTMONT METRO PARKS AND RECREATION District Levy Lid Lift       

No      54.7%

Yes     45.3%

                                                                                                                                  Chelan County results were updated Wednesday afternoon.  Chelan and Douglas County election results will be updated at 4pm Thursday afternoon, November 6th.

Click the LINK for FULL RESULTS in Chelan County

Click the LINK for FULL RESULTS in Douglas County

