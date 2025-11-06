Mary Ann Wilson, the creator and host of the long-running public television series Sit and Be Fit, has died. She was 87.

KSPS PBS in Spokane announced her passing on Wednesday.

Wilson, a registered nurse, spent more than three decades partnering with KSPS to produce her gentle, chair-based exercise program — one that reached millions of viewers across the U.S. and Canada.

Sit and Be Fit debuted from the Spokane studios in 1987 and grew into a nationally distributed series, with more than 400 episodes airing on hundreds of PBS stations. It became a trusted resource for older adults and anyone looking for safe, accessible exercise.

KSPS is encouraging fans to honor her legacy by sharing memories online and continuing to support inclusive programming.

