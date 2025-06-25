Seattle Fans Will Have To Wait Longer For In-N-Out Burgers
The California burger chain In-N-Out Burger seems almost legendary here in Washington state, and they're finally going to be opening an In and Out Burger in Ridgefield, WA soon, (but not yet.) As of this instant, we don't have a time for the Ridgefield In-N-Out Burger to open. We just know they're working on it.
So, about a week or two ago, rumors started floating around that In-N-Out Burger was looking at Seattle for a possible second store in Washington state. Everybody went crazy.
Unfortunately, the truth is out.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘Mike Abbate, vice president of store development for In-N-Out, cleared up the rumors with a statement to The Seattle Times on Monday.
“While we very much look forward to opening the first In-N-Out Burger location in the state of Washington soon, unfortunately, any information regarding plans to open a location in the Seattle area is inaccurate,”
The In-N-Out Burger first appeared in Baldwin Park, California back in 1948. Since then, their goal of maintaining quality and keeping a very simple menu has meant that they now have 400 stores in 8 states.
The rumors started spreading on a Reddit thread. that was centered in Seattle claiming that they were coming in 2026 because somebody saw an In and Out burger sign and took a photo of it and then posted it Saying that people in the Fremont and Wallingford districts were going crazy with the idea that In-N-Out Burger was coming.
Then a portion of that thread was republished on X.
Sorry to burst your bubble. No, sorry, false alarm, it's not happening, at least not in the near future. When I say near future, the next two to five years. That doesn't mean it won't happen, that just means we're going to have to wait much longer than we expected.
