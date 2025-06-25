The California burger chain In-N-Out Burger seems almost legendary here in Washington state, and they're finally going to be opening an In and Out Burger in Ridgefield, WA soon, (but not yet.) As of this instant, we don't have a time for the Ridgefield In-N-Out Burger to open. We just know they're working on it.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

So, about a week or two ago, rumors started floating around that In-N-Out Burger was looking at Seattle for a possible second store in Washington state. Everybody went crazy.

Unfortunately, the truth is out.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Mike Abbate, vice president of store development for In-N-Out, cleared up the rumors with a statement to The Seattle Times on Monday.

“While we very much look forward to opening the first In-N-Out Burger location in the state of Washington soon, unfortunately, any information regarding plans to open a location in the Seattle area is inaccurate,”

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

The In-N-Out Burger first appeared in Baldwin Park, California back in 1948. Since then, their goal of maintaining quality and keeping a very simple menu has meant that they now have 400 stores in 8 states.

The rumors started spreading on a Reddit thread. that was centered in Seattle claiming that they were coming in 2026 because somebody saw an In and Out burger sign and took a photo of it and then posted it Saying that people in the Fremont and Wallingford districts were going crazy with the idea that In-N-Out Burger was coming.

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Inside Getty Images for John Varvatos loading...

Then a portion of that thread was republished on X.

Sorry to burst your bubble. No, sorry, false alarm, it's not happening, at least not in the near future. When I say near future, the next two to five years. That doesn't mean it won't happen, that just means we're going to have to wait much longer than we expected.

Labor Day Holiday Weekend To Cap Off Record Summer Of Air Travel Getty Images loading...

Is In-N-Out Burger expanding to the Seattle area? | The Seattle Times

Anyone else see this in Wallingford/Fremont? : r/Seattle



4 Reasons Why AI Thinks Whataburger is Better Than In-N-Out Burger We all know that Whataburger is better than In-N-Out Burger but AI says these 4 reasons truly make Whataburger stand out from the rest of the fast-food joints. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins





New In-N-Out Security There is a lot of them... Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola





It's Time to Reveal My Personal Winner in the In-N-Out Burger vs. Whataburger Debate in Texas After trying In-N-Out Burger for the first time, I can say who the winner is in the In-N-Out Burger versus Whataburger debate. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media



