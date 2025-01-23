Reputed fraudster Timothy Paulik has been jailed following a lengthy investigation across multiple counties.

Paulik, 33, is charged with first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree identity theft, both Class C felonies under Washington law.

A second suspect, 71-year-old Kimberly Paulik, is accused of tampering with physical evidence.

According to Capt. Jeff Sursely of Moses Lake PD, the arrests were made possible through a search warrant executed in Pierce County by Moses Lake Major Crime detectives. The detectives had assistance from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Puyallup PD.

"Although the case initially involved one victim from Moses Lake," Sursely writes, "detectives are collaborating with Puyallup and Pierce County to identify additional victims connected to the suspects."

"The substantial amount of evidence collected offers no clear timeline or indication of the number or locations of potential victims, but detectives will continue to work with other agencies as more victims are identified."

Per the Pierce County Jail roster, both Pauliks remain in custody.