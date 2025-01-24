Texas Man Accused Of Vandalizing Leavenworth Park Charged With Felony

A man of accused vandalizing Leavenworth's Front Street Park with his pickup truck last month is now facing felony charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary A. Soltis was formally charged on Thursday with one count each of first-degree malicious mischief and reckless driving by the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Soltis is alleged to have deliberately driven his pickup truck into a closed area of the park where he performed numerous spin-outs, causing in excess of $15,000 in damage on Dec. 23, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Sealby says establishing the amount of damage caused was a critical step in filing charges.

"One thing we were waiting for is to get the estimated amount of damages because the amount of damage done impacts the level of charges that can be filed as to whether it's a gross misdemeanor or a felony."

Cell phone video capturing the incident that was taken by numerous witnesses has been widely circulated online, and investigators with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office used the images to identify Soltis' vehicle.

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of Soltis, who has addresses in both Illinois and Texas, where the truck he used to allegedly cause the damage is registered.

Sealby says the warrant will allow Soltis to be extradited by out-of-state law enforcement, if necessary.

"It's a nationwide warrant, so it's extraditable if we need to do that. If not, then we can try to execute it in another way with local law enforcement down in Texas. But the plan is definitely to try and get him (Soltis) up here to face these charges in our courtroom."

First-degree malicious mischief is a Class B felony in Washington State, while reckless driving qualifies as a gross misdemeanor charge.

Officials with the City of Leavenworth say the cost of damages allegedly caused by Soltis could increase based on further assessments.