Man To Stand Trial For Alleged Threats To Kill At Sprague Motel

A Lincoln County man has been scheduled to stand trial for allegedly threatening to kill people with a firearm at a motel in Sprague last spring.

The Odessa Record reports 69-year-old Michael Gilstrap of Sprague is accused of brandishing a loaded pistol at the Sprague Motel in the 300 block of East 1st Street on June 11, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors say a witness called 911 to report Gilstrap was waving the gun around in the parking lot while threatening to "shoot everyone in the park".

Additional witnesses reportedly said Gilstrap became aggravated during a heated conversation inside one of the motel's rooms and subsequently said he was going to "shoot up the entire place".

After responding to the scene, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized a semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets found in Gilstrap's possession, along with two separate magazines that were filled with the same ammunition.

Gilstrap has been charged with one count of felony harassment - making threats to kill. His readiness hearing is scheduled for March 4, with his trial slated to begin on March 19.