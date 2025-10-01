Coulee City Man Arrested For Pointing Gun At Five People, Making Threats To Kill

An elderly Grant County man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at several people and made threats to kill them during a domestic incident on Tuesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says at around 6 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 10000 block of Largent Street in Coulee City, where 70-year-old Gerald Holcomb had become agitated during a dispute with his wife.

"Holcomb's wife was moving out of their home," explains Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "She had brought five of her friends over to the house to help her get her property and move out of the house when Holcomb became upset and retrieved a pistol from inside the home and pointed the pistol at the five people who were at the house at threatened them."

Foreman says the gun was loaded when Holcomb allegedly aimed it at the five people and threatened to pull the trigger.

After police were contacted and arrived outside the residence, Foreman says Holcomb initially refused to exit the home but quickly surrendered after briefly speaking over the phone with a sergeant from the Sheriff's Office.

No shots were fired and no injuries occurred.

Holcomb was arrested at taken to the Grant County Jail where he was booked for investigation of five counts of first-degree assault.