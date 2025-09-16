Ellensburg Man Jailed For Alleged Threats To Kill Bouncer

An Ellensburg man is in jail after police say he threatened to kill a bouncer at an Ellensburg bar last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 47-year-old Timothy Edward Nation was arrested on the morning of Sept. 10 following an incident at the establishment in the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Ellensburg the previous evening.

Police say the bouncer had asked Nation to leave the bar after he was caught smoking marijuana on the premises when he began yelling profanities at the staff and throwing objects as he made his way to the front exit.

Nation reportedly stopped short of leaving the establishment and had to be physically pushed outside, where he then brandished a three-foot walking stick at the bouncer and made threats to take his life.

Investigators say Nation then tried to re-enter the establishment but the bouncer held the door closed to prevent him from doing so, and he eventually left.

Police found Nation in the alleyway behind the bar where he allegedly told officers he'd been assaulted by the bouncer and threatened to sue them if they attempted to arrest him.

Nation was transported to a local hospital where he was given a medical evaluation before being booked into the Kittitas County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Police say Nation has been dealt with by officers for at least a dozen similar instances of public aggression over the past three weeks, during which time he's been trespassed from eight different locations in the Ellensburg area - including the bar which served as the scene of the incident on Sept. 9.