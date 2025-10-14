Kittitas Co. Man Pleads Not Guilty To Alleged Threats To Kill His Ex-Girlfriend At Her Yard Sale

A Kittitas County man accused of making threats to kill his ex-girlfriend has pled not guilty to charges of felony harassment.

The Ellensburg Daily Records reports the plea was entered by 31-year-old Kevin Kremer Nicolai in Kittitas County Superior Court last week.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, the sister of Nicolai's ex-girlfriend phoned police on Sept. 26 to report he had made threats to kill her and others who were present at a yard sale at a residence in Ellensburg.

Nicolai reportedly objected to the sale, which was being staged by his ex-girlfriend, whom he allegedly called and told, “If I come over there and there is a man or anyone else there, I will kill you and everyone at the house,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ellensburg Police say after receiving the threatening call, Nicolai's ex halted the yard sale and left the home for the rest of the day out of fear for her safety.

Nicolai was subsequently arrested at a residence in Vantage for making the alleged call.