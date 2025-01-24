The National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for North Central Washington.

The notice is posted through 4pm on Monday, Jan. 27th. The advisory extends Central, North Central, and Northeast Washington and Northern Idaho.

Periods of air stagnation can trap fine pollution particles that can be harmful to people with lung and heart problems, people with diabetes, children and the elderly.

During an Air Stagnation advisory, the public is asked to voluntarily reduce activities that contribute to air pollution such as, outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices.

As of Friday afternoon, there are currently no burn bans posted by the Washington. State Department of Ecology and Air Quality readings were showing good to moderate air quality throughout Eastern Washington.

The forecast this weekend calls for mostly fair skies with highs in the mid and upper 30's and overnight low temperatures falling into the lower 20's.