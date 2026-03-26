Some Nat’l Forest Campgrounds In WA Could Open Early This Spring

It seems there are plenty of recreationists in North Central Washington who are eager to go camping in the National Forest now that spring has arrived.

The U.S. Forest Service says it has received a heavy volume of calls from people inquiring about the accessibility of forest roads, trails, and campgrounds.

"Most national forest campgrounds are still closed and will reopen some time in May, with most opening around Memorial Day weekend," explains spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. "Some Forest Service maintained campgrounds may open a little bit earlier than usual, but opening dates for concessionaire operated campgrounds haven’t been determined."

Get our free mobile app

The strong storms that pushed through the region in December caused widespread damage to forest infrastructure, including downed trees on picnic tables and other structures at campgrounds, as well as major washouts to many trails and roads.

DeMario says campgrounds will be reopened as soon as these damages can be rectified, but even then, forest visitors should remain cautious at all times.

"When recreating in the forest, we remind people to be very aware of their surroundings. If you do use a national forest campground, be aware amenities like garbage service and drinking water are not available right now. Contact your local ranger station to get the most up to date information on campground status."

DeMario adds that crews are still assessing much of the damage that was done over the past few months to forest roads and trails, and visitors should report any damages they encounter so repairs can be made.

The Forest Service is also reminding recreationists that several recent rain events have created muddy conditions on many forest trails and roads, and visitors shouldn't drive in these areas to prevent potential damage and the possibility of getting stuck.