Cle Elum Man Behind Bars For Stealing $5K In Vaping Products

A Cle Elum man is in jail after police say he stole nearly $5,000 worth of vaping products from a display case at a convenience store this week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 22-year-old Christopher Lee Orr was arrested on Monday after police connected him to the theft at the Short Stop store on 1st Street.

Officers were called to the location at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday after an employee reported that a man wearing a mask had taken the display case, which was later found in a dumpster behind the establishment with all of its contents missing.

After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, investigators identified an SUV they say Orr had driven to the store just before the theft occurred.

Orr was contacted using the vehicle's license plate information and detectives say that after initially denying he'd committed any crime, he later changed his story and admitted to the theft.

He was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and made an initial court appearance on Tuesday when his bail was set at $1,000.