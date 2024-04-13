A map of Portland hotspots. Not about places to party.

Meteorologists are telling us we're going to have a hot summer. And that means some areas of Washington and Oregon are going to be exceptionally hot like Portland, for instance.

According to axios.com, three years ago, Multnomah County had. 69 heat related deaths. Back before 2021, heat related deaths in Multnomah County were extremely rare.

Now we have an interactive map of the region showing what parts of Portland will become hottest in the summer, click on the link to see more. CAPA Strategies and NIHHIS

Over here in Eastern Washington. It's very common to find homes with air conditioning. But in the Seattle and Portland areas, that is not the case. When I was a kid growing up in Burien, we didn't have air conditioning in our home, I can't imagine what that would be like now.

In the last few years, heat related fatalities and illnesses are impacting more and more people, especially the elderly who are not necessarily as mobile. Knowing if you're living in an area that is prone to high temperatures in the summer is helpful and can potentially give you time to plan to be somewhere else during a heat wave where it's cooler? (like the ice cream section at Safeway)

I can't help but think of my oldest son who is living near Phoenix, AZ. Where summer temperatures can sometimes hit. Easily over 120°. My first thought is don't visit him in the summer. My second thought is I can't imagine what it's like to be on the freeway around 1:00 in the afternoon.

The summer is going to get hot. Don't forget to hydrate, keep cool, and have some ice cream.

