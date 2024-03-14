Think about this, all you can eat at Burger King. 

I Have been known to visit a fast-food establishment once in a while. (OK, more than once in a while.) but what I'm about to describe to you is way beyond what I consider doing.

A little history.

Everybody's going for the idea of “bigger is better” whether it's a car or a candy bar, regardless of what product you're offering. fast Food is no stranger to this concept at all.

Wendy's seems to be doing it kind of quietly. Did you know that they now offer the customer a chance to add two more patties for a total of 4 to the two Patty 960 calorie baconator?(call the ambulance before you take the first bite.)

Here is where it goes wrong.

But if you want to see a truly stupendous form of fast food, you need to go to Japan. In Japan Burger King is announcing what they're calling “The great King Yeti.” a 1 LB burger. but like a Japanese game show they've added a new wrinkle, get this. Burger King Japan is offering an “all you can eat event.”

According to msn.com.

"You can eat as much of it as you want with Burger King Japan’s One Pounder Challenge. For 45 minutes, you’ll get all-you-can-eat King Yeti plus medium french fries and soft drink. You have to finish the item first before ordering another one, with the last order set at the 30-minute mark,"

Getting in on this promotion is not cheap. It's going to cost you approximately $26.56 American, (and that does not include the plane ticket.) But you do get a T-shirt.

The Great King Yeti is basically 4 beef patties, 6 slices of cheese. Special sauce, Pickles, onions, and of course, it comes on a lovely sesame seed bun. I'm thinking by the time you're done with this thing; you're going to be mainlining Tums.

There is no weight loss regimen that will protect you from this. I've finally decided Burger King is trying to kill me.

